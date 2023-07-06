GALVESTON
In response to a crisis of theft and check fraud that undermined faith in the U.S. mail in Galveston and across the nation, Postal Service officials are installing 12,000 high security collection boxes and deploying 49,000 electronic locks nationwide.
The U.S. Postal Service is attempting to make the blue collection boxes more difficult for criminals to breach, officials said. The boxes are being deployed in high-risk areas during the next fiscal year.
The Postal Service will continue to evaluate replacing blue collection boxes throughout the nation, officials said.
Along with the high security collection boxes, the Postal Service will deploy 49,000 electronic locks to replace antiquated arrow keys, which are sometimes stolen and have been linked to cases of mail theft, officials said.
The security steps come as officials acknowledge a continuing increase in robberies targeting letter carriers.
From Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2020, a total of 412 letter carriers were robbed, according to the Postal Service. The service reported 305 robberies from Oct. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, which is only the first half of this fiscal year, postal officials said.
A Daily News investigation found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Those cases almost are certainly only a fraction of the checks gone missing while in custody of the Postal Service, based on interviews with local victims and bankers.
The Postmaster of Galveston’s Bob Lyons office, which was implicated in hundreds of cases of mail theft and check fraud, will replace older blue collection boxes with new, theft-resistant versions, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale has said.
Officials didn’t give an exact date when the keys, which postal employees use to open and collection and relay boxes, apartment panels, outdoor parcel lockers and neighborhood delivery and collection boxes, would be replaced.
The Postal Inspection Service has declined to comment about whether arrow keys had been stolen or were missing from the Galveston Post Office or whether any carriers had been robbed of them.
Barksdale disclosed some measures in a letter that was made in February to U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who made inquiries about theft and fraud in Galveston after The Daily News series Checks in the Mail exposed the problem.
In the letter, Barksdale said there had been 200 reports of mail theft in Galveston between 2021 and 2022, most of them in 2021, and the number dropped to zero in 2023. A theft took place six days later in Galveston, however.
The theft occurred in late February near the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue N., Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, said.
Thieves ransacked a Postal Service vehicle and took an undetermined amount of mail from the vehicle, Torres said in March.
Torres this week declined to disclose any information about how much or what was taken during the February theft or to comment about whether other cases of mail theft have happened in Galveston since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.