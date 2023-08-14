GALVESTON
U.S. Postal Service officials didn’t respond to a federal lawmaker’s questions about mail theft and the name of a Galveston postal worker sentenced earlier this year after a conviction for obstructing the passage of mail, officials said Monday.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber on July 28 gave postal officials a deadline of Aug. 11 to disclose how much mail was stolen from a United States Postal Service vehicle burglarized in Galveston earlier this year and the name of the postal worker who was sentenced for mail obstruction. The deadline passed without answers, Weber’s office said Monday.
“While I am disappointed that the USPS has not yet responded to my most recent inquiry, I remain committed to rooting out this insidious problem,” Weber told The Daily News.
Weber previously disclosed he had recently been the victim of mail theft and attempted check fraud.
Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, did not respond to request for comment on Monday afternoon.
A check Weber had mailed to Galveston was stolen, altered through a process called washing that changed the payee and the amount to $14,000 and presented to a bank, said Laynee Buckles, communications director at Weber’s office.
The bank caught the forgery, however, and rejected the check, she said.
Such was not the case for scores of Galveston residents whose checks were stolen, washed and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221, and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act.
“I am very aware of the ongoing postal theft our community has fallen victim to,” Weber said. “I will continue to pressure the USPS to get the answers our community deserves. This is unacceptable.”
The letter from Weber was addressed to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, Inspector General Tammy Hull and Texas 2 District Manager David Camp.
“While action has been taken to mitigate instances of mail theft, the crisis continues to interfere with the well-being of postal customers in Texas’ 14 Congressional District,” Weber wrote in the letter.
On Feb. 8, a postal vehicle was ransacked near the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue N in Galveston, Torres said in March.
The theft took place six days after Barksdale said there had been zero reports of mail theft in Galveston this year.
Torres reported that inspectors knew what was taken from the postal vehicle, but would not disclose how many items or what was taken from the vehicle.
On Jan. 25, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a former Galveston mail carrier assistant pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing the passage of mail and was sentenced to six months’ probation, according to the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
The former employee, who postal officials have declined to name, was accused of discarding deliverable mail, which special agents subsequently recovered, according to the postal service.
“The most important thing is for our community to regain trust in the United States Postal Service, which starts by providing transparency on who was arrested for stealing and washing checks and how much mail was stolen from a postal van in February,” Weber said.
Weber stated in the letter he wanted postal officials to answer what was the quantity of mail stolen from the postal van and who had been convicted obstructing the mail.
“The constituents of TX-14 deserve answers, and together, we will get to the bottom of this,” Weber said.
I agree with Congressman Weber.(words I never expected to write)
It is absolute baloney to keep the postal worker’s name from the public.
The USPS needs to go the way of the dinosaur.
