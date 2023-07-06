A national backlog on passport issuance is apparent in Galveston County where officials report a sharp increase in applications and residents struggle with exponentially longer turnaround times.
Officials attribute increased demand for passports to pent-up desire to travel abroad during the first summer after President Joe Biden called off a years-long COVID-19 pandemic national emergency.
In Galveston County, passport applications are booming.
“I would guess applications have probably doubled or tripled,” John Kinard, Galveston County district clerk, said. “There has been a tremendous increase in recent years.”
Among the things that defined the COVID-19 era were strict travel restrictions and fear that kept many away from airport and airplanes. With COVID in the rearview and restrictions mostly lifted, people are pulling out the luggage with a yen to see the world.
Those without passports and whose passports have expired better not wait too long to apply, however, officials warn.
“We are seeing a lot of applications,” Amanda Daigle, passport manager at Galveston County District Clerk’s office, said. “Our League City office is booming.”
The county’s passport department is an acceptance agency, and doesn’t take appointments, Daigle said. It sends passport applications to the U.S. Department of State, where the backlog is occurring, and can’t expedite the process.
“Once we send them off to the U.S. Department of State, those applications are totally out of our hands,” Daigle said.
What once took about a month might now take two or three months, Kinard said.
“Right now, there’s a seven- to nine-week wait for expedited passport applications and 10 to 13 for regular passport applications,” Kinard said.
Average wait times were three to four weeks before the pandemic, officials said.
U.S. officials attribute much of the delay to pandemic-related staffing shortages and passport agencies were flooded with a record-busting 500,000 applications a week.
The deluge is on-track to top last year’s 22 million passports issued, The Associated Press reported.
The county passport office recently hired additional employees, a move that has relieved some of the stress on department workers, officials said.
Melissa Tortorici, a Texas City resident and director of communications for the school district, has been living the national passport backlog, she said.
Tortorici is jumping through hoops in an attempt to get a passport for her son before she leaves on a cross-country trip next week.
“I did my due diligence and tried to get it within four months of traveling,” she said.
She has spent hours on hold in an attempt to expedite an application she applied for in March, she said.
“It’s so frustrating because I have jumped through every hoop,” she said.
