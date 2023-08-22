GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston’s governing board Tuesday unanimously voted against expending money and resources for a proposed fourth cruise terminal until trustees were assured it wouldn’t sink other projects and investments on the waterfront.
The Wharves Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to defer going forward with Cruise Terminal 16, with most of the members asserting there needs to be more information and planning before building a fourth terminal to accommodate one of the island’s fastest-growing industries.
In December, the port announced it was negotiating with MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18, where Del Monte Fresh Produce moves bananas, melons and more through a 120,000-foot warehouse.
Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. in late July struck a deal with Port Freeport to move its operations there next year, officials said.
The Port of Galveston had known for more than a year that Del Monte was at least considering moving to Freeport, which is about 50 road miles southwest of Galveston near Lake Jackson.
Trustee Jim Yarbrough on Tuesday said an agenda item, discussion and vote on a fourth cruise terminal by the wharves board was overdue.
“At some point in the future there will be a cruise ship terminal at 16 — period,” Yarbrough said. “But I wanted to make sure that we as a group understood that if we were to go forward with 16, then we’re basically committing all the capital resources the port has to that capital project.”
There would be no cash nor the ability to borrow more money for the port’s west end and parking garage project, Yarbrough said.
If the port had gone forward with the fourth cruise terminal, there wouldn’t be a need to discuss other projects because there wouldn’t be any money for them, Yarbrough said.
“I didn’t want to get back in having no options,” Yarbrough said. “I think we should be talking with the city to get input. All the port property we have is owned by the city. The city has to approve the debt.”
During public comment, City Councilman Michael Bouvier accused the port of not communicating with the city about plans.
“He highlighted and reiterated something that we often take for granted,” Yarbrough said. “We get in our cocoon and do our thing. Sometimes, we forget to realize that there are other players in this game that we need to bring up to speed. I’m a big believer that they ought to be jogging right beside you.”
Wharves board Trustee Jeff Patterson wants more details about the capital costs of a fourth cruise terminal before moving ahead with plans, he said.
“We’re getting to a big fork in the road,” Patterson said. “We have to make decisions on Cruise Terminal 16, whether we’re going to do it or not. We also have to think about how we’re going to be proceeding on the west end.”
In answering Bouvier’s concerns, Patterson suggested Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, who serves on the wharves board, give monthly updates on the publicly owned docks.
Wharves Board Vice Chairman Vic Pierson wants to hear options before going forward with any plans with Terminal 16, he said.
“I think we need more time to gather information, get more defined costs and have a chance to firm up the potential agreements with the cruise lines,” Pierson said.
The port also could improve communication with the city to be transparent, Pierson said.
“I think communication is a crucial part of all relationships,” Pierson said. “I would be very supportive of communications between the port to the city and the city to the port. I certainly believe that it would benefit everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.