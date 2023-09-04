GALVESTON
Waterfront leaders are set to vote Wednesday on a motion that would allow the city to audit the Port of Galveston at will after two city council members stalled a $51 million bond vote over calls for an internal audit.
The Wharves Board of Trustees approved a resolution at its Aug. 8 special meeting requesting the city council authorize $51 million in revenue bonds to finance improvements at Cruise Terminal No. 25. But when the city council considered that resolution on Aug. 24, council members Mike Bouvier and John Paul Listowski voted against the motion, which needed six out of seven votes to pass.
Both Bouvier and Listowski at the Aug. 24 meeting said they wanted work on Cruise Terminal 25 to be done, but wouldn’t approve the bond issue until an external audit of the port’s internal financial controls had been scheduled. Although it receives no tax money, the port is a utility of the city.
Bouvier and Listowski didn’t respond to calls for comment.
The port on Wednesday is set to vote on a motion that would allow the city to audit all port operations at any time, according to the agenda language.
Attorney Anthony Brown, the port’s legal counsel, told The Daily News on Friday he understood the resolution would satisfy the two dissenting councilmen.
The wharves board’s Finance Committee, which consists of all board members, at a meeting two days before the council’s bond vote, asked its external auditor, Forvis, to draft a letter of engagement expanding its audit of internal controls.
The annual report by its auditors already includes testing of the port’s internal controls but this would expand the scope, Port Director Rodger Rees said last week.
The wharves board also is expected Wednesday to consider approving the expanded review of its internal controls, according to its posted agenda.
Port officials say the $50 million in debt is necessary to get the work completed to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in late December.
The 182,800-ton vessel, capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, is much larger than others and requires berth upgrades and a new gangway, officials said.
The city is set to vote on the bonds again Sept. 14.
B. Scott McLendon
Reporter
