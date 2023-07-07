GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston’s governing board later this month will consider taking on $50 million in short-term debt to pay for improvements needed at Cruise Terminal 25 to accommodate a larger vessel.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the island’s public docks, considered but deferred action on the proposal in June after objections from two members.
Trustee Jim Yarbrough objected to the process, arguing port administrators erred by executing contracts from work at Pier 25 before the board had approved the funding. He said the port generally was on the right track, however.
Trustee Vic Pierson, who is CEO of Moody Bank, objected because port administrators had not sought bids from local banks, which he argued might benefit the local economy and save the port money.
The port is pursuing $50 million in short-term financing to pay for construction costs for Cruise Terminal 25 improvements, Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, said.
The terminal is being renovated to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in late December.
The 182,800-ton vessel, capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, is much larger than others and requires berth upgrades and a new gangway, Rees said.
The port also plans upgrades inside the terminal to efficiently move a larger number of passengers, Rees said.
Port administrators last month presented a proposal that would have authorized Rees to negotiate final terms of a loan not to exceed $50 million with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist Bank.
The board, however, deferred approval and instructed the staff to issue a new request for proposals to a broader pool of financial institutions, Rees said.
Seeking the $50 million would be a good opportunity for local banks to work with the port, Pierson said.
“Hopefully, it would benefit both the port through a lower rate and keep local banks churning in the local economy,” Pierson said.
Pierson made clear he would abstain from deliberating or voting on the proposal if Moody Bank entered a bid.
“I’m not sure if Moody Bank will be a bidder, but we might participate if one of the local banks leads the deal,” Pierson said. “We would not be the lead-bidder, but if it was the case I would not be involved in any of the discussions or voting.”
Yarbrough argues the port must secure the $50 million, but he faulted port administrators for executing constructions contracts before securing the money to pay them.
“The port needs that $50 million,” Yarbrough said. “They’re committed to it; they’re spending it and have issued contracts under it.
“It’s a serious situation and I think we’ve put the cart before the horse. Now we’ve got to deal with it. But make no mistake about it, we’ve got to get $50 million somehow.”
Responses to the broader request for proposals are due July 14 and administrators expect to present them to the board during a July 25 meeting, Rees said.
Both the wharves board and the city council would have to approve taking on the debt, because the port is a utility of the city, Rees said. The city would have no financial responsibility for the loan, however, he said.
“We’re confident we will secure the financing based on our financial strengths,” Rees said. “We have almost $30 million in reserves, a steady operating cash flow and a good credit rating.”
The port on May 31 had $27.3 million in cash reserves and about $1.75 million a month in cash flow from operations, Rees said.
The board already had authorized the port to cover construction costs at Pier 25 from its cash reserves and to reimburse that account from loan proceeds, Rees said.
The board voted in May to authorize the port to begin spending money out of cash reserves to start work on Pier 25. Yarbrough and Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, who serves on the wharves board, voted against executing the contracts before a funding source was secured.
The port plans to spend about $4 million on a new roof and $10 million on upgrades in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities from reserves, he said.
The port will recover 83 percent of the cost through an agreement with Carnival Cruise Line, Rees said.
The proposed $50 million loan is separate from a plan to issue $150 million in bond debt for construction of a fourth cruise terminal at Pier 16, Rees said.
Negotiations with MSC Cruise Line for renovation at Pier 16 are ongoing.
In December, the port said it’s negotiating with MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18, where Del Monte Fresh Produce moves bananas, melons and more through a 120,000-foot warehouse.
A contract with MSC would include a cost-recovery agreement like the one with Carnival, Rees said.
The contract, which would have a 25-year term, will reimburse the port for more than 80 percent of the estimated construction cost of a Pier 16 terminal.
The port, a self-sustaining city entity with no taxing authority, can leverage cash reserves and cash flow, as well as future revenues, to fund major capital projects, which will allow it to reinvest in its infrastructure, Rees said.
The port forecast $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.6 million would be generated by its cruise business, Rees said.
The port’s 2022 cruise activity generated 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew, Rees has said.
Although Yarbrough objected to executing contracts for Pier 25 before the money was approved, he said the port was on the right path.
“The good news is that when they finish the project and the Jubilee starts arriving, revenues will increase,” Yarbrough said.
“The prospects are good. We just got ourselves in a bit of pickle on the sequencing of events. At the end of the day, this will be a good deal for the Port of Galveston.”
