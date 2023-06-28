GALVESTON

The Port of Galveston’s governing board Tuesday unanimously approved spending about $224,000 on four new trucks for its police department’s aging fleet.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

No doubt the police vehicles and additional officers were needed with the 3rd terminal, but I hope the newspaper covers the REAL story.

At the May 11th meeting Mayor Brown and Trustee Yarbrough voted against (5-2] approving contract obligations for CT25 for more money - about $35 million - than the port has in the bank. The project to upgrade the terminal will end up costing about $58 million.

At Tuesdays meeting, it became VERY obvious why that vote and wise decision by Brown/Yarbrough was so important. It explains why the charter prevents city council from spending more than it has.

The port had an agenda item to borrow $50 million via a quick line of credit hoping the city will co-sign before the port runs out of money as it decides if it can afford CT16 with an undetermined number for a bond package.

Putting everyone in a pickle including - city council - is why you should never put the cart (cruise announcement & expenditures) before the horse (board approval of the project/contract with approved funding).

As to the line of credit request to city council, it was delayed due to procurement issues which are readily apparent.

On the question, with all of these increased personnel expenses and inflation, how did the total operating expenses go down? 🤔 hmmm … I’m pondering.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription