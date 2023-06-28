The Port of Galveston’s governing board Tuesday unanimously approved spending about $224,000 on four new trucks for its police department’s aging fleet.
The Port of Galveston Police Department is set to receive four new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicles, costing $56,000 each.
The port had an order for four new Ford Explorers that were approved in the 2023 budget, but Ford couldn’t tell port officials when it would deliver the vehicles, Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, said.
The four new vehicles will add to the 15 existing ones but won’t replace any in the fleet because the department doesn’t have enough, Chief Kenneth Brown said.
Because the department is increasing the number of police officers, there’s a need for more vehicles, Brown said.
The department consisted of 16 officers in 2019, but has now grown to 34 officers, Brown said.
“As our cruise business and state economy have increased, we’ve added police staff to meet the demands of our growing port,” Brown said.
More cruise passengers, waterfront workers and traffic translate to the need for a larger police force, Brown said.
Compared to 2019, the total number of police calls for service in 2022 increased by more than 214 percent, Brown said.
The Port of Galveston Police Department has responded to 39,884 calls for service, processed 1,019 police reports and handled 43 vehicle accidents in 2022, Brown said. The department also has collected more than 670 pieces of evidence and issued 393 traffic citations.
The fleet’s oldest vehicle is a 2008 Ford F150 with 126,893 miles, which demonstrates the department’s need for updates and replacement, Brown said.
“We rely on a fleet of 15 patrol vehicles to ensure our officers can promptly respond to emergencies, maintain public safety, and provide essential services to our community,” Brown said.
The four trucks, which are expected to arrive within four weeks, will increase operational efficiency, Brown said. The trucks are more fuel-efficient, which will reduce operational costs in the long run.
The shortage of vehicles can hinder the port police department’s ability to respond to calls effectively, Brown said.
Adding the four vehicles is just the beginning of the port’s effort to improve its fleet, Brown said.
“We are planning to implement an annual fleet replacement program, which is a best practice among municipalities, law enforcement agencies and other entities that maintain fleets,” Brown said.
The annual fleet replacement program also will help the department to ensure regular vehicle replacements and maintain a reliable fleet, Brown said.
The program aims to enhance officer safety and minimize maintenance costs, Brown said.
(1) comment
No doubt the police vehicles and additional officers were needed with the 3rd terminal, but I hope the newspaper covers the REAL story.
At the May 11th meeting Mayor Brown and Trustee Yarbrough voted against (5-2] approving contract obligations for CT25 for more money - about $35 million - than the port has in the bank. The project to upgrade the terminal will end up costing about $58 million.
At Tuesdays meeting, it became VERY obvious why that vote and wise decision by Brown/Yarbrough was so important. It explains why the charter prevents city council from spending more than it has.
The port had an agenda item to borrow $50 million via a quick line of credit hoping the city will co-sign before the port runs out of money as it decides if it can afford CT16 with an undetermined number for a bond package.
Putting everyone in a pickle including - city council - is why you should never put the cart (cruise announcement & expenditures) before the horse (board approval of the project/contract with approved funding).
As to the line of credit request to city council, it was delayed due to procurement issues which are readily apparent.
On the question, with all of these increased personnel expenses and inflation, how did the total operating expenses go down? 🤔 hmmm … I’m pondering.
