GALVESTON
Port of Galveston leaders are hoping to borrow from $70 million to $100 million to pay for numerous capital projects, including filling in slips and making improvements at the Pier 25 cruise terminal to accommodate a large passenger liner, officials said.
Port leaders already have issued a request for proposals to banks and other financial institutions seeking rates and terms to lend the money, Director and CEO Rodger Rees said.
“We’ve already had responses,” Rees said. “We’re in the process of looking at which respondent gives us the best value.”
The port probably would raise the money by issuing bonds through the city of Galveston, Rees said.
“To do bond offerings, we have to go through the city,” Rees said. “The actual bonds will be city of Galveston bonds with certain interest rates and certain terms. We’re talking to the city’s bond council making sure everything is done within the procurement rules.”
Both the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the public docks, and the city council would have to approve a bond offering, Rees said.
“When we’re ready to request the loans, then it will be priced and the banks will tell us, ‘We’re willing to loan you this much money at this interest rate,’” Rees said. “Once that’s determined, we will present that package to the city council for their approval.
“We’ll make a presentation and show them where the money is going and what it’s for. Hopefully, the city council will approve that, then we will go to a closing where bonds will be sold to the public.”
Port officials hope a council vote might happen as soon as April, he said.
The port’s 20 Year Strategic Master Plan adopted in 2019 identified more than $600 million in critical projects needed to optimize port assets, generate regional jobs and revenues, and benefit Galveston, according to port documents.
Master plan projects include an interior roadway, expansion of the West Port Cargo Complex and rehabilitation of long-neglected docks.
How much the port would seek in loans depends on whether it’s able to secure $44 million in American Rescue Plan Act money from the state of Texas, Rees said.
The port is qualified for $44 million of the state’s $16 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money as partial reimbursement of the $58 million it lost during 15 months that pleasure cruising was shut down by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 orders, Rees has said.
“We’re looking to spend the loans the same way we’re looking to spend the ARPA funds,” Rees said. “If we get the ARPA funds, it will lower the amount of money we will have to borrow from the banks, but the projects don’t change.”
Part of the debt would go toward costs of renovating Cruise Terminal 25 to accommodate Carnival Jubilee, a large vessel that will be coming in December this year, and part for construction costs related to a new cruise terminal at Pier 16, Rees said.
“We’ll be expanding that and putting new gangways on the terminal. We will also begin preliminary engineering studies and architectural studies on Pier 16, which would be the new cruise terminal.”
Projects also include filling in the slips of the port’s west end and to renovate the U.S. Customs and Border Protection area, Rees said.
The 2023 budget adopted by the Galveston Wharves Board in October 2022 forecasts $58 million in gross operating revenues, a new record for the self-funding operation.
The port has about $13.5 million in debt now and Rees predicted his board would support taking on more debt.
“I think everyone understands that we have to go into debt to finance the magnitude and type of projects we have going on,” he said.
“Nobody likes debt, if you can avoid it, but when you’re talking about $25 million to $30 million just to fill a slip, that’s not money you typically have laying around.”
The port has about $26 million in reserves, which could be used for the projects, he said.
The port so far has gotten offers from one Texas bank and two national banks, Rees said.
Port officials plan to meet with the city council in April and anticipate securing a loan in May or early June, Rees said.
“It takes a long time to put together something like this,” Rees said.
“This is what we work for. We go out here and the port generates revenues. The port keeps those revenues until we get to a certain point. Then we start using those revenues to pay debt.
“It’s kind of a natural progression. When you work at a port like this, you’re always reinvesting in the infrastructure.”
