The Port of Galveston’s governing board voted unanimously Tuesday to issue $50 million in long-term bonds to pay for improvements at Cruise Terminal 25 needed to accommodate a larger vessel and expand the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.
The Wharves Board of Trustees approved issuing bonds with a 20-year maturity despite some concern among members about increasing costs of the terminal project.
“It started out at $25 million, then $40 million and now $50 million,” Trustee Sheila Lidstone said. “Is there a number where we turn this faucet off? We have this number that continues to grow. I just feel like at some point we have to say, ‘We’re maxed out.’”
Trustee Jim Yarbrough said the port had to approve the debt to get the work completed to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in late December.
The 182,800-ton vessel, capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, is much larger than others and requires berth upgrades and a new gangway.
“We’re crossing that river, Sheila,” Yarbrough said. “We’re three-quarters across. You either have to spend the money to get all the way over or you can just stand there and drift.”
The port expects $55 million in project costs when all is said and done, Yarbrough said.
The port set the debt issue at $50 million because it won’t know the exact amount of financing until the day the bonds are priced, Rodger Rees, director and CEO, told The Daily News.
“It’s hard to finalize everything,” Rees said. “Once you put numbers out, people look at those numbers and say, ‘OK, those are the numbers.’ My numbers have draft all over them.”
The port still is working on pieces of the financing, Rees said.
“Numbers change all the time,” Rees said. “What we know is that they’re going to change.”
Carnival will repay the port more than 80 percent of the debt, Rees said.
“One positive note on that, based on our projections and our current flow of passengers, they will pay it back early,” Rees said. “Right now, it looks like it will be paid out in 11 years.”
Port officials will meet with city leaders during a workshop session of the council Thursday to present the financing plan, Rees said.
A council vote on the debt is expected in August.
“We’re anticipating that they vote to approve the financing at the meeting,” Rees said.
The board had previously considered taking on $50 million in short-term debt through a bank loan, but heeded a recommendation from its financial advisors to issue bonds instead, Wharves Board Chairman Harry Maxwell said.
(1) comment
Hey Charlotte, do you want a brand new beach house? Sure. Start building. The foundation is laid, the walls are going up … before I ask for the final plan or total cost I’ve announced my new house to the world and hired all the contractors. One million you say. The roof goes on … two million you say …. The windows go in … three million … but hey, I don’t have any money. Oh well let’s start a new beach house and not worry about any of our falling down beach houses, and start this screwy process of committing to another house before knowing costs and commitments and financing all over again.
Nuts, you say ….
This meeting had me close to pulling my hair out or breaking out flowcharting software to show the steps in negotiating a contract. Just because you want it …. Doesn’t mean you should commit or announce it until you know if you can pay for it or if you are over saturated in beach houses or failing in your duty to do repairs to your other houses.
Thank goodness some of the board members have sense not to try and repeat chaos. Let’s hope it’s a majority.
