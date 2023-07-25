GALVESTON

The Port of Galveston’s governing board voted unanimously Tuesday to issue $50 million in long-term bonds to pay for improvements at Cruise Terminal 25 needed to accommodate a larger vessel and expand the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.

Charlotte O'rourke

Hey Charlotte, do you want a brand new beach house? Sure. Start building. The foundation is laid, the walls are going up … before I ask for the final plan or total cost I’ve announced my new house to the world and hired all the contractors. One million you say. The roof goes on … two million you say …. The windows go in … three million … but hey, I don’t have any money. Oh well let’s start a new beach house and not worry about any of our falling down beach houses, and start this screwy process of committing to another house before knowing costs and commitments and financing all over again.

Nuts, you say ….

This meeting had me close to pulling my hair out or breaking out flowcharting software to show the steps in negotiating a contract. Just because you want it …. Doesn’t mean you should commit or announce it until you know if you can pay for it or if you are over saturated in beach houses or failing in your duty to do repairs to your other houses.

Thank goodness some of the board members have sense not to try and repeat chaos. Let’s hope it’s a majority.

