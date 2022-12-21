The Port of Galveston, already the fourth most popular U.S. cruise homeport, is negotiating for a fourth terminal in a partnership with MSC Cruises headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The proposed terminal would be at piers 16-18. The 840-acre port has infrastructure and assets to serve growing cruise, cargo and commercial businesses, officials said.
Just a little more than a month after the Port of Galveston celebrated the opening of its third cruise terminal, a $125 million facility near Pier 10, it’s negotiating for a fourth to accommodate the fast-growing fleet of passenger liners seeking to sail from the island.
The major U.S. cruise homeport announced Wednesday it’s negotiating with MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18.
If negotiations are successful, the development would bring European-style cruise ships to the island.
“It would elevate our status as a top U.S. cruise homeport, boost the regional economy and allow MSC to reach a new market of millions of cruise passengers in the Central U.S.,” Port Director Rodger Rees said.
MSC Cruises is based in Geneva, Switzerland, with 30,000 employees globally. The company is considered a market leader in Europe, South America, the Persian Gulf region and Southern Africa, with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North American and Far East markets.
The parties on Dec. 7 signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding outlining parameters of a potential agreement for the fourth terminal after the wharves board, which governs the port, authorized the staff to negotiate with MSC Cruises. Financial terms haven't been negotiated, port officials said.
The Port of Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise homeport in the United States, visited by more than 1 million cruise passengers a year.
Negotiations with MSC began after last month's opening of the island’s third cruise terminal, which was developed through a public-private partnership with Royal Caribbean.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.
This is fabulous news!!
How does the old saying go? Oh, yes...don't put all of your eggs into one basket.
