1-millionth passenger

Michael Ziesemer with Ceres Terminals Inc., Ana Stoicescu with Adventure of the Seas and Rodger Rees, port director and CEO, celebrate with Kathy Wade and her family for being the 1-millionth passenger this year.

GALVESTON

The Port of Galveston last week ushered the 1-millionth passenger of 2022 aboard a cruise ship, officials said Monday afternoon. It was the first time since 2019 and the COVID pandemic that 1 million passengers had passed through the port's cruise terminals.  

