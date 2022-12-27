Michael Ziesemer with Ceres Terminals Inc., Ana Stoicescu with Adventure of the Seas and Rodger Rees, port director and CEO, celebrate with Kathy Wade and her family for being the 1-millionth passenger this year.
The Port of Galveston last week ushered the 1-millionth passenger of 2022 aboard a cruise ship, officials said Monday afternoon. It was the first time since 2019 and the COVID pandemic that 1 million passengers had passed through the port's cruise terminals.
Port staff members and representative Ceres Terminals Inc. and Royal Caribbean Cruises greeted Dallas resident Kathy Wade and her family with gifts as they prepared to set sail on a four-night voyage aboard the liner Adventure of the Seas.
Wade and her family had packed an inflatable Christmas tree and two bags filled with presents to celebrate the holiday on the cruise; it was their sixth cruise this year, officials said.
Wade was the first passenger 1 million since 2019 because cruising was halted from March 2020 to June 2021 at all U.S. ports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading aboard cruise ships, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 9, 2020 implemented a prohibition against cruises operating from U.S ports.
Cruises canceled by the federal ban cost the port about $40 million in revenue, officials said June 2021. The port makes money from cruises through tariffs imposed on cruise companies and from parking fees passengers pay.
The port recorded 282,545 annual passengers in December 2021, officials said.
The Port of Galveston, which is the fourth most popular cruise homeport in North America, expects passenger numbers to continue climbing, officials said.
“The port expects to break its 2022 passenger record next year with 362 sailings, a new record in the port’s 22-year history as a cruise homeport,” port officials said.
Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group are scheduled to sail more than a dozen ships from the port in 2023, port officials said.
Celebrating the first 1 millionth customer this year shows that cruising from Galveston is back and is operating at full speed, Rodger Rees, port director and CEO, said.
“This is great news for avid cruise travelers like the Wades, for all the local people who work in cruise-related jobs and for the entities that benefit economically,” Rees said.
