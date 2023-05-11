GALVESTON
The Wharves Board of Trustees at a special meeting Thursday approved a 17-year renewal of its contract with Carnival Cruise Line that will increase passenger fees the company pays to the Port of Galveston.
Fees on passengers boarding and leaving cruise ships are $7.32 a head, but will increase to $8.60 and eventually increase to $10.10 a year later, Anthony Brown, attorney for the port, said.
The money from the passenger fees goes to the port, but when the Jubilee arrives in December, 25 cents of each payment will go to the city of Galveston, he said.
That will mean 50 cents per passenger per each vessel that Carnival sails out of Galveston, Brown said.
The city earlier this year crafted an ordinance that would impose a 50-cent tariff on cruise ticket purchases that would add $1 million a year to the city’s general fund.
Carnival Jubilee, which will replace Carnival Vista, is a 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members.
The same rules in the contract also will apply to Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival, he said.
The contract covers the operations of the cruise line’s vessels at Terminal 25 and Terminal 28, Brown said.
The port is still working to improve Pier 25 to accommodate Jubilee in a project estimated to cost $53 million, Brown said.
The port’s 2022 cruise activity generated 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew, officials have said.
The port forecast $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.55 million would be generated by its cruise business, Rees has said.
