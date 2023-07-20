Sergio Villareal, left, Joel Padilla, right, and other construction workers lift a heavy security door while working at the building site of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility in a cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Jeff Thomas, chief engineer at the Port of Galveston, walks along a hallway under construction at the building site of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility in a cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston on Thursday, July 20, 2023 .
Jeff Thomas, the chief engineer for the Port of Galveston, speaks Thursday, July 20, 2023 about the massive ongoing construction project at the port’s Cruise Terminal 25.
Construction worker Natalio Vargas sands a security door at the building site of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility in a cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston on Thursday, July 20, 2023 .
Extensive construction work continues in Cruse Terminal 25 at the Port of Galveston on Thursday, July 20, 2023 .
While The Port of Galveston’s governing board prepared for a vote Tuesday on issuing $50 million in long-term bonds, workers Thursday morning toiled away at some of the projects to be funded with those bond proceeds, including nearly doubling the size of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at Pier 25.
Among its many duties, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is responsible for screening debarking cruise passengers at international ports of entry. And with the arrival in December of Carnival Jubilee, a 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, the facility has to be expanded, officials said.
Of the $50 million in improvements to Cruise Terminal 25, the Port of Galveston has budgeted $10 million for mandated improvements to the federal facility, Deputy Port Director Brett Milutin said.
The facility has been in operation since the late 1990s when cruise sailings began from Galveston, Milutin said. The expanded facility is scheduled to be substantially completed and in operation before the arrival of the Carnival Jubilee in late December.
The improvements will ensure the terminal is ready for future growth by accommodating higher passenger volumes from larger ships like the Jubilee, Milutin said.
The facility will allow screening of larger numbers of debarking passengers and will include screening areas, an agriculture laboratory, evidence storage rooms, staff offices and training rooms, Milutin said.
It would also have more holding cells for those who are detained, Jeff Thomas, the port’s chief engineer, said.
Groups of workers Thursday lifted the heavy doors needed for the holding cells.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection also will have facial recognition machines in the new facility, Thomas said.
The upgraded facility will be 26,844 square feet, increasing the footprint of 15,851 square feet by more than a third, Milutin said.
The structure housing the facility dates back to 1925, Thomas said.
The project started in January and is expected to be completed on Sept. 15, Thomas said.
There will be more jobs coming to Galveston with the refurbishment of Cruise Terminal 25 and its customs facility, Thomas said.
“It’s definitely going to bring more jobs,” Thomas said. “The more passengers, the more provisions you have to bring, the more people you have to check in and the more people you have to screen are just jobs that are adding up.”
If the port decides to go forward with the $50 million long-term loan it would make a change in planning, Thomas said.
“That would help us give us more cushion on what we’re doing here,” Thomas said. “It will allow us to keep doing more work around the port while we’re doing this.”
