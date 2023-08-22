GALVESTON
Crews this week are removing railroad tracks near Cruise Terminal 28 to make way for a $700,000 parking lot Port of Galveston’s governing board unanimously approved Tuesday.
The Wharves Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to add about 150 spaces to its park-and-walk lot adjacent to Cruise Terminals 25 and 28 to accommodate more passengers.
More spaces are necessary to accommodate the December arrival of Carnival Jubilee, a 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, officials said.
The parking spaces will add to the port’s express lot, which can hold about 200 spaces vehicles, Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said in a separate interview.
The port’s construction and maintenance department expects to complete the work before Jubilee arrives Dec. 23, Rees said.
Removal of the unused port-owned rail lines is the first of the two phases in building the parking lot, Rees said.
Part of the $700,000 will be used for the second phase, which includes paving and drainage, Rees said.
The additional parking spaces will help meet cruise parking customer demand and generate revenue for the self-sustaining city entity, officials said.
Although the port wants 525 parking spaces at the site, adding 150 is a start, Rees said.
The full 525 spaces could generate about $4 million in revenue annually to the port, he said.
It costs about $2,500 to build each parking spot, Rees said.
“I think it’s going to be a good revenue producer and a good use of that particular piece of property,” Wharves Board Vice Chairman Vic Pierson said. “It should yield a really nice return for the port.”
Parking is an efficient way to make money, Trustee Jeff Patterson.
“It’s an opportunity for us to expand a new revenue stream for us,” Patterson said. “We have the Jubilee coming and we’re going to need that space. It’s kind of a win-win.”
The port needs money it generates in parking to invest in its west end property, Patterson said.
Officials have previously debated whether the port should be focusing on the terminal or to expand cargo-related improvement’s on the port’s west end.
The port plans to build its cargo business by investing millions of dollars to improve and expand its West Port Cargo Complex, Rees has said.
“I want to emphasize that the port remains fully committed to its cargo business,” Rees had said. “It’s important to this port, this community and to the people who work on the waterfront.”
The port plans to invest millions of dollars to improve long-neglected docks and laydown areas to maximize cargo revenues, Rees has said. The port already has invested $3 million in improvements and planning.
Although wharves Trustee Jim Yarbrough voted for spending the $700,000 for more parking spaces, he wasn’t excited about building another surface lot, he said.
“I can tell you, from a philosophical perspective that I’m tired of surface parking lots,” Yarbrough said. “I think we have too many. We need a parking garage, but we keep putting it off and never talk about that.”
Yarbrough, an advocate for improving the west-end docks, also had concerns about placement of the lot, he said.
“To me, it’s the cruise business creeping westward, which I’m not in favor of,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.