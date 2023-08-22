The Port of Galveston will not spend money on construction or materials for a fourth cruise terminal until after a detailed discussion about how to make improvements to cargo facilities on the west end of the public docks, Trustee Jim Yarbrough said Thursday.

A previous version of this article incorrectly reported the Wharves Board of Trustees had voted 7-0 Tuesday to defer going forward with Cruise Terminal 16, a proposed fourth facility meant to serve the island’s booming cruise industry.

Clarification

Port officials Wednesday asserted a 7-0 vote Tuesday by the Wharves Board of Trustees to defer going forward with Cruise Terminal 16 didn't constitute calling "all stop" as the headline on this article states. The editors disagree.

Charlotte O'rourke

I was glad to hear discussion from the Trustees about better communication with the city and appreciated CC Bouvier’s attending to express the concern for better communication.

I would like to commend any steps taken to improve communication, start internal control audits, and improve the budgeting and tracking process.

When a material weakness in FEMA process and auditing is revealed, these things are important.

