The Port of Galveston will not spend money on construction or materials for a fourth cruise terminal until after a detailed discussion about how to make improvements to cargo facilities on the west end of the public docks, Trustee Jim Yarbrough said Thursday.
A previous version of this article incorrectly reported the Wharves Board of Trustees had voted 7-0 Tuesday to defer going forward with Cruise Terminal 16, a proposed fourth facility meant to serve the island’s booming cruise industry.
The 7-0 vote was to defer action on an “up-down” vote Yarbrough had wanted about whether to proceed with the terminal at all, he said.
Yarbrough asked for that vote to be deferred after receiving assurances from Port Director Rodger Rees that no money would be expended on construction of or materials for a fourth terminal until after discussion about west-end cargo facilities.
The port would continue spending $673,000 already authorized for design and pre-engineering cost estimates for the proposed terminal, officials said.
In December, the port announced it was negotiating with MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18, where Del Monte Fresh Produce moves bananas, melons and more through a 120,000-foot warehouse.
Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. in late July struck a deal with Port Freeport to move its operations there next year, officials said.
The Port of Galveston had known for more than a year that Del Monte was at least considering moving to Freeport, which is about 50 road miles southwest of Galveston near Lake Jackson.
Trustee Jim Yarbrough on Tuesday said an agenda item, discussion and vote on a fourth cruise terminal by the wharves board was overdue.
“At some point in the future there will be a cruise ship terminal at 16 — period,” Yarbrough said. “But I wanted to make sure that we as a group understood that if we were to go forward with 16, then we’re basically committing all the capital resources the port has to that capital project.”
There would be no cash nor the ability to borrow more money for the port’s west end and parking garage project, Yarbrough said.
If the port had gone forward with the fourth cruise terminal, there wouldn’t be a need to discuss other projects because there wouldn’t be any money for them, Yarbrough said.
“I didn’t want to get back in having no options,” Yarbrough said. “I think we should be talking with the city to get input. All the port property we have is owned by the city. The city has to approve the debt.”
During public comment, City Councilman Michael Bouvier accused the port of not communicating with the city about plans.
“He highlighted and reiterated something that we often take for granted,” Yarbrough said. “We get in our cocoon and do our thing. Sometimes, we forget to realize that there are other players in this game that we need to bring up to speed. I’m a big believer that they ought to be jogging right beside you.”
Clarification
Port officials Wednesday asserted a 7-0 vote Tuesday by the Wharves Board of Trustees to defer going forward with Cruise Terminal 16 didn't constitute calling "all stop" as the headline on this article states. The editors disagree.
(1) comment
I was glad to hear discussion from the Trustees about better communication with the city and appreciated CC Bouvier’s attending to express the concern for better communication.
I would like to commend any steps taken to improve communication, start internal control audits, and improve the budgeting and tracking process.
When a material weakness in FEMA process and auditing is revealed, these things are important.
