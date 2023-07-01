GALVESTON
City animal control officers cited a Colony Park resident Saturday after her unleashed dog was involved in an incident that sent a leashed dog to an animal emergency room and left one human with bite wounds.
GALVESTON
City animal control officers cited a Colony Park resident Saturday after her unleashed dog was involved in an incident that sent a leashed dog to an animal emergency room and left one human with bite wounds.
An Animal Services Unit was dispatched at 10 a.m. to Colony Park Circle in regards to a dog that was bitten by another dog, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.
Kristen Shearer and her family were walking with her father’s dog, a golden retriever mix named Red, after having looked at her sister's new home in the neighborhood, she told The Daily News.
Shearer’s 6-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old niece were holding Red's leash when what she described as a "pit-bull mix" attacked, she said.
The dog dragged Red and the children who were holding on to the leash, but adults were able to get the children away from the attack, she said.
“It took my dad’s dog by the throat," she said. "It wouldn’t let go and dragged him all over the place.
“All these neighbors luckily came out to help, because we were screaming for help.
"It took four grown men kicking to get the dog off.”
Shearer’s husband was bitten by both dogs in trying to separate them, she said.
Shearer’s husband had to take Red to an emergency vet in League City, she said.
Red survived and was out of surgery about 1 p.m., she said.
“Personally, I would like that dog to be euthanized,” Shearer said. “It bit my husband. The attack involved four very young children, luckily, they weren’t injured.”
“We were told today that the dog is not dangerous enough to be euthanized,” Shearer said. “But from what we’ve experienced today, there’s definitely a different feeling in the neighborhood.”
An animal control officer released the accused dog back to the custody of its owner, Gaspard said.
That wasn't uncommon in cases in which the owner is able to prove an animal has been vaccinated for rabies, he said.
A woman, who confirmed she was the owner of the pit bull, was spotted speaking to animal services at the scene, but declined to comment.
Sabrina Goodson was cited for allowing her dog to run large and for not having it tagged, Gaspard said.
She declined to comment at the scene.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.