Two cars were found submerged in water Wednesday morning after authorities sent a team of divers to a private lake in Texas City where a woman was found dead last month.
On April 24, volunteers found the body of a woman missing since April 12 in the lake. They also found a breached fence, tracks leading to the manmade lake and reported at least a half-dozen other vehicles beneath the murky water, said Tammy Phillips a spokeswoman for Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit that searches for and works to recover missing people.
Texas City Police Department detectives Wednesday still were investigating how Katherine Elizabeth Gannon, 43, of Texas City, and the six cars ended up in the lake on private property in the 1300 block of Century Boulevard, department spokesman officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.
Police were awaiting the results of Gannon’s autopsy, he said.
There were no signs of foul play and medical examiners were awaiting a toxicology report, John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, said.
“Members of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the vehicle and once it was removed from the water, a body was discovered inside of the vehicle,” de la Garza said.
Although EquuSearch had initially reported six cars to be in the lake, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team only found two cars on Wednesday, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
The dive team was out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and had searched the whole lake, Nolen said.
One car was a '60s to '70s model pick-up truck and the other car was a station wagon from the same time period, Nolen said.
No other bodies were found in the cars, Nolen said.
Both cars had no license plates or any form of identification and were extremely deteriorated and were believed to be there more than 30 years, Nolen said.
Authorities were also to find a piece of farm machinery that resembled a hay baler, Nolen said.
The sheriff's office does not intend to go back to the lake, he said.
It is ultimately up to the Texas City Police Department whether to take the vehicles out of the lake or not, Nolen said.
The Texas City Police Department has not made decision to recover the vehicles out of the lake, de la Garza said.
