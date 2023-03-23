Three teens hit by a car in Hitchcock school crosswalk By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Mar 23, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HITCHCOCKThree Hitchcock high school students were taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, authorities said.Three students, ages 18, 17 and 15, were struck by a vehicle driven by a student’s parent leaving a parking lot headed south on FM 2004, district police Chief Chris Filidei said.The students were crossing the road in a designated crosswalk at Oak Drive., authorities said.All three of the students were transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital, Filidei said.The 17-year-old and 15-year-old had minor injuries, but the 18-year-old had slightly more severe injuries, Filidei said.The driver was a driving at a low speed, most likely less than 10 mph, Filidei said.“Everyone was conscious and alert,” Filidei said. “It appears that these injuries were nothing life-threatening.”FM 2004 has a regular speed of 45 mph that drops to 30 mph during school hours, he said. 