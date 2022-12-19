TEXAS CITY

Three people were arrested Friday by deputies who reported seizing 12 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana, 369 grams of mushrooms, 1,472 THC vapes, 26 ounces of THC wax, 5 grams of LSD, four handguns and more than $15,000 in U.S.currency in a house, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

"26 ounces of THC wax", "THC wax" is a new one for me, According to wiki leaf - "Marijuana wax typically contains between 70% and 90% THC." That is more than dangerous. Marijuana laws need to address not just the quantity of marijuana but the potency. It's no wonder why many mass shooters have been known to use marijuana (Parkland's Stoneman High School , Uvalde, Sutherland Springs, etc.). The CDC has determined use of higher dosage THC marijuana produces psychosis.

https://www.cdc.gov/marijuana/health-effects/mental-health.html

Legalizing or decriminalizing sends the wrong message. It's not good.

D. Johnson
Dedrick Johnson

