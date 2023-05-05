HITCHCOCK
A 29-year-old Hitchcock man was charged with two counts of injury to a child and held on a $300,000 bond after authorities followed up on an abuse report made by school officials, authorities said.
Melvin Ikeasas Pierson was charged with two counts of injury to a child and was being held in the Galveston County Jail as of Friday afternoon, Hitchcock police Capt. Jeff Evans said.
Pierson was the boyfriend of Nakia Shire Batiste, 25, a mother who was arrested on April 18 after school officials reported her 7-year-old boy arrived on campus with injuries, Evans said.
Police officers on April 18 were dispatched to Hitchcock Primary School, 5901 FM 2004 on a report of a 7-year-old boy having injuries, Evans said.
The staff of the school district called the Hitchcock Police Department to investigate, Evans said.
“We noticed he had bruises up and down his arms,” Evans said. “He made a statement saying that his mom and her boyfriend had to hit him several times with a belt.”
When the child was asked what part of the belt he was getting hit with he responded with “the metal part”, Evans said.
“There was also a burn mark on his back,” Evans said. “He had said he had been burned with a cigarette. A doctor later confirmed that the mark was consistent with a cigarette burn.”
Officers conducted an investigation and Batiste was arrested, Evans said.
Officers also figured out the 7-year-old boy had a 3-year-old sister who also had bruises covering her legs and her arm, Evans said.
Hitchcock officers obtained an arrest warrant for Pierson the same day, he said.
Pierson was arrested on Thursday in Sugar Land by Hitchcock officers with the assistance of Sugar Land authorities, Evans said.
Both Pierson and Batiste are in the custody of the Galveston county jail as of Friday afternoon, Evans said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
