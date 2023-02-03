GALVESTON
A Port Bolivar woman pleaded guilty Friday to her role in a 2021 Crystal Beach murder of Jordan Turner-Boxley, 25, prosecutors said.
Angelique Marie Campbell, 23, pleaded guilty to the murder of Boxley and agreed to a 27-year sentence, prosecutors said. She'll be eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence.
Daron Gills, 25, of the Clear Lake area, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, to the murder as well. Gills agreed to a 40-year sentence, which will require him to serve at least 20 years before he’s eligible for parole under Texas law.
On June 9, 2021, Campbell, the mother of Gills’ child, texted Gills asking how she could get him back into her life, according to the criminal complaint against her.
In response, Gills said Campbell had to “catch a body,” a slang term for committing murder, according to the complaint.
Other texts show Campbell volunteering to set someone up, and Gills urging her to “just stab him or something,” according to the complaint.
Investigators also found text messages that show Campbell inviting Turner-Boxley to a Crystal Beach trailer for sex, according to the complaint.
Campbell initially was considered a witness and had called 911 to the scene.
She told deputies Gills had unexpectedly arrived at the trailer while Turner-Boxley was visiting her, starting a fight that ended in the shooting, according to a police complaint written after Gills’ arrest.
Investigators, however, found Campbell had lied about her involvement in the shooting and had played a role in planning it, prosecutors argued.
Messages between Campbell and Gills on the night of the shooting showed premeditation, investigators said.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Barbara Agbu, who prosecuted the case, said she hoped Campbell’s sentence will bring comfort to Turner-Boxley’s family.
Reporter
(1) comment
Good luck Girl...you will need.
