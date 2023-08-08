Police are investigating an unlicensed assisted living facility after officers on Sunday morning found an unconscious woman living in a room without air-conditioning, authorities said.
The Hitchcock Police Department at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday responded to a call about an unconscious woman in the 7300 block of Carter Avenue, Lt. Brian Rusk said. On Monday, Hitchcock’s fire marshal investigated the facility and discovered it was being run without permits, Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
“Officers found there was no A/C and there was an infestation of bed bugs within the residence,” Smith said. “They had also found a woman in very, very bad shape.”
The woman was severely dehydrated and was transported to University of Texas Medical Branch Jennie Sealy Hospital, Smith said.
Ten people were living in the facility, including the woman who was transported to the hospital, Rusk said. The facility was operating under the name “All About Us Assisted Living.” Representatives with the facility could not be reached for comment.
The health status of the woman couldn’t be determined Tuesday afternoon.
Operators of the facility told officers they had been without air-conditioning for quite some time, Smith said.
The police department worked to put the residents at All About Us Assisted Living in a temporary facility, Smith said. “We reached out to a neighboring church in the area.”
The church that helped the police department to find a living space was Gulf Coast Foursquare Church, Rusk said.
“This is a tragedy,” Smith said. “We need to do better. We need to look out for one another. As soon as we got that call we’ve been taking those steps to work with other agencies on how to help these people.”
It was the second time in two weeks Hitchcock officials had intervened to move people from living conditions they called unsafe at a time of record-breaking heat and as scores of people have been transported to hospitals for treatment of health-related illnesses.
