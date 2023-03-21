LA MARQUE
Eyewitnesses told investigators a Texas City Police vehicle involved in a crash Saturday that killed a man and critically injured his daughter in La Marque was running without lights and sirens, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The sheriff’s office is tasked with determining how the crash happened when the Texas City officer responded to a call for assistance from the La Marque Police Department just after 10 p.m., officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza, spokesman for the Texas City department, said.
Texas City officer Joe Waggoner was responding to a burglary in progress call in La Marque, Trochesset said.
The call said several burglars were involved and Waggoner planned to use a drone in attempt to find them, Trochesset said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004 involving the police vehicle, in which Waggoner was the sole occupant, and a white Honda carrying George Arness, 72, and Patricia Arness, 31, de la Garza said.
The police vehicle crashed into the passenger side of the Honda, Trochesset said.
Eyewitnesses stated emergency lights or sirens were not engaged on Waggoner’s vehicle before the crash, Trochesset said.
“That’s part of the investigation,” Trochesset said. “We’re looking at any surveillance cameras that were near the crash as well as vehicle cameras and body cameras.”
George Arness, the driver of the white Honda, was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.
Patricia Arness was transported to the trauma center at the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital, where she was in critical condition, authorities said.
Investigators determined that George Arness was the father of Patricia Arness, sheriff’s office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
“Waggoner was checked out at the scene and was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” de la Garza said.
The investigation was immediately turned over to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for investigation with the help of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, he said.
“Officer Waggoner is currently off due to his injuries but will be placed on administrative duties when he returns pending the outcome of the investigation,” de la Garza said.
The sheriff’s office had assigned six investigators to the crash and expected a report in about two weeks, Nolen said.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.