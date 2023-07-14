One hospitalized in rollover crash on Harborside Drive, officials said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jul 14, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Port of Galveston Police officer works at the scene of a vehicle rollover wreck near the intersection of 33rd Street and Harborside Drive in Galveston on Friday, July 14, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON — A man was transported to an island hospital after a rollover car crash late Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The crash, during which came to rest on an inactive railroad track, happened near the intersection on 33rd Street and Harborside Drive, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.

The man was transported to Jennie Sealy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Olsen said.

Officials could provide no other details about the crash.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 