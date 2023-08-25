La Marque Detective Matthew Cypert on Friday talks about the arrest of Michael Julien, who is charged with the shooting death of Charleston Ray Harris in December 2017, as Harris’ mother, Fredia Harris, from back left, and sisters Alice McCoy and Chantay Harris listen.
Fredia Harris, left, talks about how she learned La Marque police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of her son, Charleston Ray Harris, as her daughters Alice McCoy and Chantay Harris listen Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Harris was found shot to death in his vehicle in December 2017.
Authorities Thursday arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a 2017 Christmas Eve homicide, authorities said.
Investigators and relatives of homicide victim Charleston Ray Harris gathered at noon Friday in the city’s Emergency Management Administration Building, 5715 Texas Ave., to announce the arrest of Michael Julien, 34. Julien is charged with capital murder in connection to Harris’ death, authorities said.
Julien was arrested at the corner of 25th Avenue and 21st Street at about 2 p.m. Thursday, detective Matthew Cypert said. U.S. Marshals Task Force Galveston County spotted Julien, who has been a suspect since 2017, and pulled him over, officials said.
Officers on Christmas Eve morning in 2017 found Harris, 29, with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle that had crashed into a house in the 100 block of Union Street in La Marque, authorities said.
Detectives were able to access an app that Harris had installed in his phone that recorded his calls, Cypert said.
Authorities believe that Harris and Julien knew each other, but they didn’t know the relationship between the two, Cypert said.
Authorities believe the shooting started with an attempted robbery, Cypert said.
Harris’ mother, Fredia Harris, recalled the Christmas Eve when she heard the news of her son’s death.
“I was overwhelmed,” Harris said. “When I was at the scene, my friend was hugging me, trying to console me, but I was so upset. I was so nervous. I couldn’t believe it.”
Charleston Harris was killed five days before his birthday, Fredia said.
She heard of the news of Julien’s arrest Thursday night through a text from a relative, Harris said. Detectives reached out to her later in the day to tell her they had arrested a suspect.
Chantay Harris, Harris’ oldest sister, said her life hasn’t been the same since her brother’s death.
“A part of my life is gone,” Chantay Harris said. “I haven’t celebrated Christmas since. Normally on Christmas, he’s dressed as Santa Claus and does toy drives with his friends.”
Charleston Harris wasn’t just a younger brother, he was a best friend, Chantay Harris said.
“He was there for me,” Chantay Harris said. “When I heard about the news, it was a big relief.”
A weight has been lifted with the arrest, Alice McCoy, the victim’s younger sister, said.
“He was always there,” McCoy said. “He was always helpful when I needed anything. He looked out for me without question.”
Julien was being held at the Galveston County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according court documents. His bond was set at $500,000.
