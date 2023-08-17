A Galveston Police officer directs traffic around the Galvez Shopping Center at the intersection of the Interstate 45 frontage road and 61st Street in Galveston after the Target store in the complex received an unspecified threat Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
A Galveston Police vehicle blocks an entrance to the Galvez Shopping Center on the Interstate 45 frontage road and 61st Street in Galveston after the Target store in the complex received an unspecified threat Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Police and other emergency personnel swarmed The Galvez Shopping Center on Thursday and used vehicles to seal off entrances after what officials described as an “unspecified threat” against national retailer Target.
The center, 6228 Broadway, home also to The Home Depot and numerous smaller shops, was closed for less than an hour, a police spokesman said.
Police about noon received information that a threat against Target had been received by an “institution for higher learning,” Kurt Koopmann, spokesman for the department said.
Local police would provide no more detail about the institution or the origin of the threat, Koopmann said.
Target stores outside of Galveston County also received threats, Koopmann said.
Officers contacted each store in the shopping center and closed the shopping complex at 2:15 p.m., Koopmann
The center was evacuated and numerous officers checked the premises for suspicious packages, Koopmann said.
Police didn’t describe the threat, but it initially was reported as a bomb threat, Koopmann said.
All officers were released from the scene and operations returned to normal at 2:30 p.m., Koopmann said.
“The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority," Target officials told The Daily News. "Law enforcement investigated this claim and determined our store is safe.”
Target stores across the nation have been targeted and shut down by numerous bomb threats over the past few months because it sells gay pride merchandise.
Target didn't respond late Thursday to questions about whether these threats were related to gay pride merchandise.
Coincidently, Target is reporting first quarterly sales drop in 6 years after ‘Pride Month’ disaster targeting kids.
“Target CEO Brian Cornell pointed to macro pressures including inflation for tempering sales but also ‘negative guest reaction to our pride collection.’"
Does it matter that I’m having a negative reaction to your comments Laura?
Laura, what does all that have to do with a bomb threat?
Are you saying they deserved the threat?
Jim, no. The breaking news reporter, Jose Mendiola wrote, " Target stores across the nation have been targeted and shut down by numerous bomb threats over the past few months because it sells gay pride merchandise."
My comment was simply pointing out that Target just reported their 2nd quarter earnings yesterday morning, August 16.
"Target's sales dropped 5.4% for the second quarter. It's the retailer’s first negative quarterly sales report in six years." I also provided a quote from the Target CEO stating the backlash to its Pride month collection contributed to weaker sales.
That is all.
Target has self-branded itself a "WOKE" entity. Forget the fabricated polls. Real America doesn't care for it.
Are you saying they deserved the threat?
Did you read it was an "unspecified threat" What did they say?
"I'm going to blow up your store" or
"I'm never shopping at your store" or
"You're getting what you deserve"
ALL ARE THREATS, JIM!
But they jumped to the worst case scenario to be on the safe side. Jim jumped to the worst case scenario because he always does.
Hey Jim. Can you read sir? She did not say they deserved to have a bomb threat.
Moira, I asked the question and she answered.
Do real Americans say they will kill many people with bombs?
Did they threaten with bombs? Do you know what "unspecified threat" means? They treated it as a bomb threat as a precautionary measure.
What has the employees of the Galveston Target done to deserve to be placed in harm's way?
Just today they announced the arrest of an Alvin lady that though it is OK to threaten a Judge and a member of the US House.
These types of threats should never be passed off as, they had it coming because a company or government has a policy you don't agree with.
The same applies to our court system. You may not like what's happening, but you have no right to say you will kill a judge, a Senator or a House member.
Interesting.... They did not act as promptly against those who threatened Supreme Court Justices after the Dobbs decision... and that includes Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. who warned "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." Was Schumer arrested? No.
Abigail Jo Shry (22) of Alvin is an alcoholic dug abuser.Try her, put her away until she sobers up.
For the Galveston Target and the business around it to be evacuated, it must have been a real threat.
The 48-year-old Alvin, Texas, resident, Abby Shry, is accused of threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan,lso and also threatened Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, of Texas, “all Democrats in Washington D.C.” and the LGBTQ+ community, according to the criminal complaint. It is possible that she will receive many years for what she did.
According to court documents, Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon ordered Shry held pending a bail hearing because of the weight of the evidence against her, her prior criminal history, her participation in criminal activity while on probation, parole or supervision, her history of alcohol or substance abuse, her lack of stable employment, her lack of a stable residence and prior violations of probation, parole or supervised release.
In the court filing, Sheldon wrote, “Defendant’s aggressive and threatening behavior has continually escalated during the past year as evidenced by her criminal conduct in four separate cases. She advised U.S. Probation that she is not interested in receiving any substance abuse or mental health services.” The judge added, “To the contrary, the court strongly believes that the defendant needs to receive inpatient substance abuse therapy and mental health treatment. These services, however, will not be effective unless defendant truly wishes to receive them.”
Maybe Abigail was served Chinese mushrooms.
Ted must be our local expert on "Chinese mushrooms".
