SAN LEON
A man sought for parole violations stemming from an assault on a sheriff's deputy last year was back in jail Wednesday after a six-hour manhunt, authorities said.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 10:14 pm
SAN LEON
A man sought for parole violations stemming from an assault on a sheriff's deputy last year was back in jail Wednesday after a six-hour manhunt, authorities said.
The hunt for Mason Tyler Rodriguez, 27, of San Leon, began about 7:30 a.m., Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
Rodriguez was on parole after conviction for an April 5 incident in which he was accused of punching a deputy several times in the face, Nolen said.
On Wednesday morning, deputies saw Rodriguez on a bike on the 900 block of 13th Street in San Leon, Nolen said.
“Deputies were very aware of this suspect and knew who he was,” Nolen said.
Deputies set up a perimeter at the 2300 block of Avenue D in San Leon after multiple calls of a suspicious man running through residents back yards, he said.
Dickinson and Pearland police department’s assisted with police dogs, Nolen said. Deputies had also put a drone in the sky to search for the suspect.
The search was called off at about 12:30, he said.
Deputies started receiving calls of a suspicious man at the intersection of Tennyson Street and Avenue D in San Leon, Nolen said.
“Our units were close and we set up another perimeter,” Nolen said. “Texas City Police Department assisted as well.”
Rodriguez was flushed out from an abandoned warehouse building by a Texas City police officer, he said.
“The suspect jumped over the fence and landed in the hands of deputies,” Nolen said.
Rodriguez was charged with evading arrest and was held in the county jail on a warrant of assault on a peace officer, Nolen said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
