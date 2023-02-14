Man shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in Hitchcock, authorities say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Feb 14, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shey Hunter Tyler Withrow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HITCHCOCKPolice allege a Hitchcock man shot his girlfriend's ex on Valentine’s Day eve. Hitchcock police and Galveston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call in the 8700 block of Patricia Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.“There was a fight between a boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend,” Smith said. “When the ex-boyfriend approached the current boyfriend, the current boyfriend took out a gun and shot him once.”Shey Hunter Tyler Withrow, 23, was performing first aid on the ex-boyfriend when authorities arrived at the scene, Smith said.Smith did not immediately know what kind of gun was used, but said the man was shot once.The ex-boyfriend was taken alive to the University of Texas Medical Branch's John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Smith said.Officials didn't have information about his condition early Tuesday. Withrow was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and held in the Galveston County Jail without bond early Tuesday, according to jail records.He was scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge Tuesday afternoon, Smith said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Hitchcock Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCharter boat captain charged with mishandling human ashesA-list concert venue expected to electrify La Marque economy, official sayRoad closures, 350K visitors expected for Mardi Gras GalvestonTexas A&M at Galveston planning $20 million 'sea-turtle Smithsonian'Biz Buzz: PJ's Coffee building soon to rise in League City; deli concept planned for GalvestonGalveston Police Department Chief Balli reinstated following administrative leaveCasinos face long odds despite Abbott's change, Fertitta saysGalveston warns it will enforce overnight parking rules on seawall next weekAttorneys unmoved over Galveston SWAT raid haulLeague City police seize $33,000 of marijuana in traffic stop, officers said CollectionsFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingChecks in the MailMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (34) Galveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenience (32) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.