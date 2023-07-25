A man who failed to appear in court Thursday for sentencing to life in prison for sexually abusing a relative was found dead by hanging Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The death of Richard Jay Duplessis, 41, is suspected to have been a suicide, police said.
Police officers went to a residence in the 3500 Block of Avenue S ½ about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after a caller who had been trying to find the source of a “foul smell” saw a man’s body hanging inside the house, Sgt. Stacey Papillion, department spokeswoman, said.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified the body as Duplessis, Maj. Ray Nolen said.
Duplessis had failed to appear in court Thursday when a jury sentenced him to life in prison, District Attorney Jack Roady said.
A relative in August last year accused Duplessis of sexually assaulting her since she was 6 years old, Roady said.
Duplessis in 2022 was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child, Roady said.
The jury also heard from two other victims who were sexually abused when they were children, Roady said.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Raneca Henson in closing arguments during the trial said Duplessis took advantage of the victims’ trust and innocence, Roady said.
“The defendant has shown he is a predator and he preys on young girls that can’t protect themselves,” Henson told jurors deliberating his sentence.
(1) comment
Saved tax payers a lot of money & got what he deserved a lot quicker. Good on him - probably the first & only honorable thing this pedophile coward did in his whole life!!
