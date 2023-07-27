A fresh pair of eyes and DNA samples from a late 1990s rape kit led to the arrest Wednesday night of a Louisiana man in a 23-year-old cold case, authorities said.
Investigators gathered noon Thursday in the city's Emergency Management Administration Building, 5715 Texas Ave., to announce the arrest of Preston Alvin Chenier, 46, who is charged with aggravated sexual assault in connection to the 1999 kidnapping of a La Marque woman, authorities said.
Two men in a car reportedly held the woman at knifepoint, raped and robbed her after they encountered her walking alone along a road on Dec. 4 1999, detective Matthew Cypert, who started working the case in May, said.
The woman, whose identity police withheld, had left a now-defunct bar with a friend in a car but had gotten into an argument, Cypert said. The woman left the car and began walking alone along FM 1764, he said.
Two men in a car approached and one of them grabbed and pulled her into the vehicle where they threatened her with a knife, sexually assaulted her and cut of chunks of her hair with the knife, Cypert said.
The attackers drove the woman to an ATM, forced her at knifepoint to disclose her personal identification number and robbed her account, Cypert said.
The victim didn't know the suspects, Cypert said. Authorities still are looking for the second attacker.
“She was abducted, sexually assaulted and robbed,” La Marque Police Chief Randall Aragon said. “It was an unusually heinous case. This is one of the most severe cases of sexual assault I’ve ever seen.”
La Marque police never forgot the case and kept looking for leads as the years passed, Cypert said. The case went cold because DNA technology had not advanced enough to make the rape kit, a collection of evidence gathered from the victim by a medical professional, useful, he said.
That technology has improved over the years and an arrest more than 10 years ago broke the case, investigators allege.
“DNA was the magic bullet in this entire affair,” Aragon said.
Chenier was arrested in an unrelated case in 2011 and had to provide a sample of his DNA, Cypert said. That case eventually was dropped but his genetic fingerprints were in the system.
Authorities were able to match that DNA to DNA from a 1999 kit, Cypert said.
“DNA is huge, but there are other investigative tools we are able to use,” Cypert said. “Essentially, the fresh eyes of relooking into the cases and interviewing people again plays a huge part.”
Chenier was arrested in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Wednesday without incident, Cypert said.
The La Marque Police Department worked with the Louisiana Western District of the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Marshals Task Force Galveston County, and the Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT and detective divisions, Aragon said.
Chenier is being held in a Louisiana jail on a $100,000 bond and is expected to be extradited to Galveston County, authorities said.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.