GALVESTON
A woman awoke early Tuesday morning to find a strange man equipped with a knife, a rope, tape and a hammer burglarizing her apartment, police disclosed Wednesday afternoon.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 4:02 pm
At 4:40 a.m. Tuesday officers with the Galveston Police Department were called to the apartment in reference to a burglary.
The woman was awakened about 4:30 a.m. by a noise to find a man sitting in the living room of her residence in the 7800 block of Seawall Boulevard, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said in a statement.
The victim told police the intruder, who was still at large Wednesday, fled the residence after being seen, Gaspard said.
“The victim described the suspect as Black male wearing all black and had a black and white backpack in his possession,” Gaspard said.
Social media posts about the event claim the man had been strangling the woman's dog, but there was no evidence of that happening, he said.
The intruder is reported to have been between the ages of 40 and 50, Gaspard said. The intruder also was reported to have no teeth and hair long enough to have beads attached.
“The victim later reported that several items were located in their residence that did not belong,” Gaspard said. “Those items were found to be a knife, rope, tape and a hammer.”
There was property missing from the residence as well, Gaspard said.
If anyone has any information call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3787 or anonymously at Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477, Gaspard said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
