TEXAS CITY
Grace Maldonado believes attending midnight church service on New Year’s Day was not only good for her soul, but might have saved her life.
It was only the first hours of 2023 when Maldonado, 84, returned home to find nine bullets had ripped through her house while she was at church.
Maldonado first thought somebody had broken into the house and hammered or punched holes in the wall, she said Tuesday.
The nine bullet holes, which measured less than 6 feet off the floor, had entered the east side of the house, in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue North, passed through a small room, through two other walls and into the kitchen, which is in the center of the house.
“This is what’s disturbing,” Grace’s son Aaron Maldonado said while pointing at a bullet hole that was about 5 feet off the floor.
“This could’ve shot anyone if they were in the room. It’s horrible, I’m scared for her life.”
Celebratory gun fire can hit the roofs, which is a problem in itself, however, these gunshots were at eye level, Aaron Maldonado said.
The Maldonados haven’t spoken to any of their neighbors about the shooting and said they were letting the authorities handle the situation.
“It makes me angry and upset,” Grace’s daughter Jennifer Flores said. “This doesn’t ride well with me at all.”
Grace Maldonado said her faith was helping her through the incident.
“I’m at peace with myself,” Maldonado said. “Once you accept Christ as your savior, the Lord lives inside of you. Everyone handles it differently, but I felt a peace within me.”
Maldonado had planned to skip the church service because she wasn’t feeling well, she said. But she decided to volunteer at the service at her church Faith For Life, 1417 FM 646, in Dickinson.
“I went to drink tea and I felt better,” Maldonado said. “My daughter had then come over to pick me up and we went to church.”
Although Maldonado feels at peace with her life and feels safe, her children want her to move out of the house, advice she is taking into consideration, she said.
Maldonado’s family already is making plans on where to move out of the neighborhood. Maldonado had lived in the house for nearly 28 years and never had a problem in the neighborhood, she said.
The family had been talking about installing cameras and lights for security measures, but it doesn’t necessarily guarantee safety, Aaron Maldonado said.
Although an unfortunate event, there is a greater reason for the shooting, Grace Maldonado said.
“I’m glad that I went to church,” Maldonado said. “It was a message from God and He has truly blessed me.”
The Texas City Police Department has received the report and is investigating the case, police spokesman Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.
