A 24-year-old man was charged Monday with the arson of a historic Dickinson church after investigators made a connection to the suspect in a two-month forgery investigation, authorities said.
Tyrese Travon Samuel, 24, was charged with arson of a place of worship, detective Lupe Vasquez of the Dickinson Police Department said.
Samuel had been arrested July 13 on a Harris County warrant from a separate arson case in Deer Park, Vasquez said.
The Dickinson Fire Department responded to a fire at the 69-year-old, historic Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517, about 5:30 a.m. June 2.
The blaze raged for about two hours, but was extinguished with the help of League City, Santa Fe and Galveston fire departments.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were on the scene, which is typical of any fire at a religious institution, Dickinson Fire Chief Keith Morgan said at the time. No one was inside when the fire started and no injuries were reported.
Vasquez, who led the investigation, alleged Samuel had broken into the church, stole checks, a credit card, computers with financial information that belonged to the church and set the building aflame to cover his tracks.
Congregation members later told Vasquez someone was stealing the church’s money by using stolen checks, he said. The first fraudulent use of the checks was reported just three days after the arson, he said.
Investigators had connected Samuel to forgery charges in the past and came to suspect he had set the church on fire, Vasquez said.
Samuel, who is charged with forgery along with arson of a place of worship, was held Monday in the Galveston County Jail on $215,000 bond, he said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
(2) comments
Terrible. I’m glad that they caught the guy.
What a tragedy for the Lutheran Church.
