Police detectives Thursday secured evidence-tampering charges against a Houston man in connection to the death of Maria Rios, 57, who was found dead Tuesday in a house under construction, authorities said.
Evidence found in a dumpster in the 3000 block of Golfcrest Boulevard in Houston led investigators to identify Carlos Heriberto Lara-Balcazar, 34, as a suspect in the case, said Lt. Forest Gandy with the La Marque Police Department Investigative Services Division.
Authorities did not reveal what the evidence was.
Lara-Balcazar, who was arrested at 2505 Broadway in Houston, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony, and was being held Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on $40,000 bond, Gandy said.
Rios is believed to have been the victim of an assault and her death was being investigated as a homicide, Gandy said Wednesday.
A property manager called La Marque Police Department about 5 p.m. Tuesday after finding Rios dead in the house, authorities said.
She was contracted as a cleaner for the home in the neighborhood that’s part of KB Home Sunset Grove, which is just east of Delany Road, Gandy said.
The U.S. Marshals Service's Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force executed the arrest warrant for Lara-Balcazar, Gandy said.
Lara-Balcazar was treated for injuries sustained during the arrest and then taken to the county jail for processing, Gandy said.
Investigators suspect Lara-Balcazar knew Rios and that her death wasn't an act of random violence, Gandy said.
“No further information regarding the nature of the relationship will be released at this time in the interest of the investigation,” Gandy said. “The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
