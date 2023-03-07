Hitchcock police shoot sexual assault suspect to death in Houston By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Mar 7, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hitchcock police officers Tuesday shot and killed a man wanted for sexual assault of a child after a pursuit in Houston, authorities said.The department sent two officers to find George Alejandro, 54, who was sought on a warrant for sexual assault of a child, Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.Officers found Alejandro at a residence in southeast Houston, but he fled and a chase ensued, Smith said.The chase ended in the 8400 block of Mosley Road, which is just east of William P. Hobby Airport, where Alejandro got out of his vehicle and pulled out a gun, Smith said."The suspect verbally made it clear he did not intend to go to jail," Smith said.Officers shot Alejandro several times and then rendered first aid, he said.Alejandro was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston where he died of his wounds, Smith said.Both officers are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is a matter of procedure, Smith said.Officers from Houston Police Department were investigating the shooting Tuesday afternoon, Smith said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Hitchcock Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGuest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be nearLong-voyage Carnival ship to sail from GalvestonNew Port Bolivar-Galveston ferry to shore up aged fleetMan slain in League City a longtime teacher, coachGalveston police reviewing whether patrol unit hit crash victimBiz Buzz: Sugar and soul spice up dining scene; townhomes to rise on League City's waterfrontGrand jury indicts second defendant in Galveston doctor's deathContractor dies of electrocution at Texas City refineryArmy Corps hiring hundreds to launch Coastal Spine projectTwins missing off Galveston feared to have drowned, searchers say CollectionsGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffIsle surfingChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a close CommentedBiden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (28) Santa Fe shooting parents justified in their anger (23) If we ended abortion, we wouldn't need immigrants (23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.