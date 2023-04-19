Hitchcock mother held on $100,000 bond after abuse report By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 19, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nakia Shire Batiste Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HITCHCOCKA 25-year-old Hitchcock mother was charged with injury to a child and held on $100,000 bond after school officials reported a student arrived on campus with injuries, authorities said.Nakia Shire Batiste, the mother of the child, was charged with injury to a child was being held in the Galveston County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, Hitchcock police Capt. Jeff Evans said.Police officers on Tuesday were dispatched to Hitchcock Primary School, 5901 FM 2004 on a report of a 7-year-old boy having injuries, Evans said. “The student came into school with injuries,” Evans said. “The staff of the school district called us to investigate.”Officers conducted an investigation and Batiste was arrested, Evans said.Officers tried to contact Child Protective Services but representatives for that agency weren't able to make it to the school, but did not offer a reason why, Evans said.“Because of the nature of the injuries, we took it upon ourselves to contact the district attorney’s where they accepted the charges,” Evans said.Both the boy and his 3-year-old sister were placed into custody of their maternal aunt, Evans said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Tags
Law
Police
Criminal Law
Security And Public Safety
Film Industry
School Systems
Telecommunications

Locations
Hitchcock

Jose Mendiola
Reporter 