Gilchrist man shot with own weapon after fight with prowlers By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jun 20, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GILCHRISTA 50-year-old man was transported by air-ambulance Monday night after fighting with intruders and being shot with his own weapon, authorities said.The unidentified man reported he had heard a noise coming from the back of a trailer in the 1100 block of Rollover Circle, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.Authorities didn't know whether the man was living in the trailer, Nolen said.The man left the trailer with a gun and was hit in the back of the head with a blunt object, Nolen said. The man told deputies he'd seen two men as he lay on the floor.The man fired his gun two times at the two men, but one of them eventually got control of the weapon and shot the 50-year-old in the shoulder, Nolen said.The attackers tossed the gun and ran away, Nolen said.The wound was not life threatening, but the man was airlifted by helicopter to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, Nolen said.No arrests had been made Tuesday, Nolen said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 