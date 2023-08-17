A Galveston Police officer directs traffic around the Galvez Shopping Center at the intersection of the Interstate 45 frontage road and 61st Street in Galveston after the Target store in the complex received an unspecified threat Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
A Galveston Police vehicle blocks an entrance to the Galvez Shopping Center on the Interstate 45 frontage road and 61st Street in Galveston after the Target store in the complex received an unspecified threat Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Galvez Shopping Center, 6228 Broadway, was cleared and stores reopened about 2:30 p.m. after being briefly closed because of what police called “an unspecified threat” Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The unspecified threat was directed at Target, 6128 Broadway, officials said.
“For precautionary reasons, (Target) has closed,” Kurt Koopmann, police media specialist, said.
It was initially reported as a bomb threat, Koopmann said.
Police closed the shopping complex, which includes Target, The Home Depot, and numerous smaller shops, at 2:15 p.m. Koopmann said.
Target stores across the nation have been targeted and shut down by numerous bomb threats over the past few months because it sells gay pride merchandise.
The threat that shut down the center was still unspecified at 3:30 p.m.
Coincidently, Target is reporting first quarterly sales drop in 6 years after ‘Pride Month’ disaster targeting kids.
“Target CEO Brian Cornell pointed to macro pressures including inflation for tempering sales but also ‘negative guest reaction to our pride collection.’"
Does it matter that I’m having a negative reaction to your comments Laura?
Laura, what does all that have to do with a bomb threat?
Are you saying they deserved the threat?
Jim, no. The breaking news reporter, Jose Mendiola wrote, " Target stores across the nation have been targeted and shut down by numerous bomb threats over the past few months because it sells gay pride merchandise."
My comment was simply pointing out that Target just reported their 2nd quarter earnings yesterday morning, August 16.
"Target's sales dropped 5.4% for the second quarter. It's the retailer’s first negative quarterly sales report in six years." I also provided a quote from the Target CEO stating the backlash to its Pride month collection contributed to weaker sales.
That is all.
Target has self-branded itself a "WOKE" entity. Forget the fabricated polls. Real America doesn't care for it.
Are you saying they deserved the threat?
Do real Americans say they will kill many people with bombs?
What has the employees of the Galveston Target done to deserve to be placed in harm's way?
Just today they announced the arrest of an Alvin lady that though it is OK to threaten a Judge and a member of the US House.
These types of threats should never be passed off as, they had it coming because a company or government has a policy you don't agree with.
The same applies to our court system. You may not like what's happening, but you have no right to say you will kill a judge, a Senator or a House member.
