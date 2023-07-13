GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department will trade an aging stock of Glock 22 handguns and spend about $46,000 for more than $90,000 worth of new Glock 17s that use cheaper, more available ammunition, officials said.
The police department is in line to receive 185 Glock 17s later this year, Chief Doug Balli said.
The Glock 22s have been in service for 10 years and most have fired more than 10,000 rounds through training, he said.
“It is time to replace our current inventory to ensure reliability so that our officers are prepared to protect themselves and others,” Balli said.
The department has come a long way since the time of six-shooter revolvers, Capt. Destin Sims said, while looking at the department’s former uniforms displayed in a glass case in the lobby of the police station.
The Glock 17 model has a price tag of $500, but the new service weapons ultimately will save the department some money, Sims said. The new models will mean a shift from .40-caliber to 9mm ammunition, which is cheaper and more reliably available, officials said.
“The driving force in switching to 9mm is because, one, it’s cheaper and two, it’s more available,” Sims said. “Ammunition can be scarce at times. If it’s scarce, it’s scarce for everyone, not just for civilians.”
The .40-caliber ammo typically is about 50 percent more expensive than 9mm ammunition, according to Bulk Munitions, an online supplier.
The lower cost can make a significant difference, especially for law enforcement agencies with active training programs, Balli said.
“Based on our average yearly usage, the department should save approximately $6,700 annually on the purchase of training ammunition,” Balli said.
The department favors Glocks because they are reliable and durable in humid and salt-air conditions, Balli said. Glocks have been used in a variety of environments, including humid jungles and places near the ocean without any significant problems.
The total cost of the change is $92,592, but vendor GT Distributors will accept the old Glocks as trade-ins and officers will be allowed to buy their issued handguns, Sims said.
The department will get $261 for each of the Glock 22s for a total of $46,871, bringing the cash cost to department the down to $45,271, Balli said.
The new handguns, which are expected to arrive in late November, also ca be modified with various attachments, Lt. Clinton Stevens said.
Officers will be able to add optical sights to their weapons, which will improve accuracy, Sims said.
The ability to add optics is important for the safety of officers who work in low-light conditions, Stevens said.
The new Glocks also have slide releases on both sides, in contrast to the older model, which were designed for right-handed shooters.
Magazines for the new Glocks can hold 18 9mm rounds, compared with the older models which held 16 rounds of of bigger .40-caliber ammunition, Stevens said.
“I’m excited about the change,” Sims said. “I think most of the guys are excited for the change, too.
“It’s going to be better all the way around. It’s financially better for the department and better for the officers.”
Although eager for the arrival of the new handguns, most officers want to purchase their old guns, Stevens said.
“There’s kind of a sentimental value to them,” Stevens said.
“We’ve carried them for a long time.”
