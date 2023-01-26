Galveston police would disclose few details Thursday about how a 73-year-old Ukrainian immigrant and a man a federal official described as an “evil” “predator” crossed paths in a deadly encounter at a popular island fishing spot earlier this month.
Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force arrested Armando Batista, 39, Wednesday in connection with the death of Albert Titov, 73, who was stabbed Jan. 17 while fishing near Boddeker Road on the island's far East End, authorities disclosed in a brief news release Thursday.
Titov and his family had recently moved to Galveston from Ukraine.
Batista, a Sugar Land resident, is charged with murder in connection with Titov’s death and held Thursday at the Galveston County Jail under a $250,000 bond, police said.
Police wouldn’t disclose how the two might have ended up on the same stretch of beach, what might have led to Titov to be stabbed six times in the back or what led them to identify Batista as a suspect.
The news release did include a quote attributed to T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas.
“The word evil couldn’t be more fitting for this predator, when asked to assist in the capture of this extremely dangerous fugitive, we became absolutely resolute in bringing Armando Batista into custody to answer for these charges.”
Police previously had said two men had been observed leaving the Boddeker Road crime scene in a white four-door sedan before officers arrived.
Investigators were not searching for the second man, however, police said Thursday.
