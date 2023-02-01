Investigators Wednesday were trying to determine how a woman contracted as a house cleaner wound up dead in a house under construction in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane.
The woman, identified as Maria Rios, 57, of Rosharon, is believed to be the victim of an assault and her death is being investigated as a homicide, said Lt. Forest Gandy with the investigative services division.
A property manager called La Marque Police Department about 5 p.m. Tuesday after finding Rios dead in the house, authorities said.
She was contracted as a cleaner for the home in the neighborhood that's part of KB Home Sunset Grove, which is just east of Delany Road, Gandy said.
Authorities are awaiting a response from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, Gandy said.
“La Marque Police Department Crime Scene Unit, assisted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, processed the scene and the deceased individual was collected by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Gandy said.
As of now, there is no suspect that has been identified, Gandy said Wednesday afternoon.
“We have no reason to believe that anyone in the neighborhood is in danger,” he said. “We encourage residents to be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.