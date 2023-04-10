Woman medevaced by Coast Guard off Galveston cruise By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 10, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A pilot flies over Carnival Cruise Line's vessel Vista to transport a 93-year-old passenger. COURTESY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday night medevaced a 93-year-old woman from a cruise ship 90 miles off Galveston, Coast Guard officials reported.Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a medevac request about 10 p.m. from the Carnival Cruise Line's vessel Vista, officials said.The crew member reported the 93-year-old was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia and septic shock, officials said.A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac, officials said.The helicopter crew hoisted the passenger and a nurse who is a vessel crew member from the cruise ship, officials said.The woman was transported to the the University of Texas Medical Branch’s John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, officials said.Her medical condition couldn't be confirmed Monday. 