GALVESTON

Officers are investigating a crash that left a wheelchair-bound man dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning, authorities said.

C. Patterson

RIP Sir, you deserved better

Downtowner Revisited
Wayne Holt

This may have been the man who spent most of the time either across the street on the sidewalk at Ashton Villa or in the entrance to the Sears building on the corner of 23rd and Broadway. If it was, he was a Navy veteran, had a son that he was proud of, was intelligent and well-spoken, knew City politics and politicians and although homeless, was nothing like what one would expect. If the same man, he lost a foot about a year ago by medical procedure and so was in a wheelchair. I talked to him quite a bit when I would see him out and around downtown at night. I am not mentioning a name in case this is not the same person, or his family has not been contacted yet.

Noel Spencer

Thank you Wayne for bringing proper attention to the homeless. It is easy to dismiss the homeless but each have their own story, and many are remarkable but fell on bad times.

