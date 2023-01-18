Two sought in killing on Galveston's far East End By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Galveston Police officers and detectives work Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the scene where a person was killed on Boddeker Road in Galveston on Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONPolice are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening near Boddeker Road on the island's far East End.Officers were called to the beach area of Boddeker Road about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday where a man identified as Albert Titov, 73, of Galveston, was found dead, police said.Titov was from Ukraine, but was living in Galveston, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office.Before officer arrives, two men left the scene in white four-door sedan, police said.Titov was taken to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and pronounced dead about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Florence said.The cause of his death was still undetermined Wednesday morning, Florence said. Those with information are asked to contact investigators at (409) 765- 3736 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 763- 8477 (409-763-TIPS). Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news FYI WEDNESDAY, THE 18TH NOT 19TH
