Authorities arrested three men in relation to the theft of two trailers, two trucks and an excavator during the weekend, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
On Sunday, The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting the theft of a trailer, Trochesset said.
The reported trailer was located in the 1300 block of Highway 87 in Crystal Beach, he said.
Two suspects were arrested for theft at the scene, he said.
“Upon further investigation, one more trailer, excavator and two trucks were recovered after learning they were also stolen,” Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force conducted an investigation on the suspects, who were connected to a prior theft incident on Saturday where a stolen vehicle, trailer and skid steer loader were found, he said.
Authorities arrested one suspect on Saturday, but two suspects fled the scene, Trochesset said. Authorities believe the two suspects who were arrested on Sunday were the same people who fled Saturday’s scene.
Julio Chavez, 63, of Huntsville, was charged with theft and engaging in organized criminal activity and was being held on a $500,000 bond, Trochesset said.
Angel Castillo, 32, of Houston, was charged with theft and engaging in organized criminal activity and was being held on a $100,000 bond, Trochesset said.
Wilfredo Burgos Jr., 35, of Spring was charged with theft, engaging in organized criminal activity and unauthorized use of a vehicle with an $80,000 bond, Trochesset said.
All three men were being held in the Galveston County Jail as of Monday afternoon, he said.
