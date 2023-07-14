Texas City police vehicle involved in five-car crash, sheriff says By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jul 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYThe Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening was investigating a crash that involved five vehicles including a Texas City Police Department unit, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.The crash occurred in the 4000 block of Interstate 45 in the northbound lane, authorities said.There were no reports of any injuries or deaths from the crash, Trochesset said.Deputies still were investigating the cause of the crash Friday evening, Trochesset said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 