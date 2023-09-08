TEXAS CITY
A Texas City police officer was fired after detaining a driver for a traffic violation in a private parking lot, an event caught on video, the department disclosed Friday.
Officer Scott Harrell was terminated from his position at the department Sept. 1, Texas City Police Chief Landis J. Cravens said.
About 6:30 a.m. April 19, Harrell saw a vehicle quickly drive through parking lot spaces at Buc-ee’s, 6201 Gulf Freeway in Texas City, causing another driver to brake to avoid a crash, the video shows.
Harrell, who had been with the department since November 2018, stopped the driver and warned him about his driving and the encounter escalated into an argument, during which Harrell said he would issue a citation but didn't have any at the time.
The man protested by telling Harrell police cannot cite a driver for a traffic violation on private property, which is true under Texas law.
“On September 1, 2023, in my first official act as chief of police, I have taken the action to indefinitely suspend (terminate) the employment of Scott Harrell, the officer involved in this incident,” Cravens said in a statement.
This decision was made after a thorough review, Cravens said.
“We want to be clear that the actions of this individual do not represent the hard work and dedication of the men and women who proudly wear the uniform of the Texas City Police Department,” Cravens said.
The video initially was posted to the page “TxChristopher,” which has 286 subscribers, where it garnered 13,000 views. It was then picked up by the much larger channel “Rogue Nation,” which has more than 94,000 subscribers and has garnered more than 58,000 views.
“We are committed to upholding the trust and confidence you have placed in us, and we take our responsibility to serve and protect this community seriously,” Cravens said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
