Texas City man charged with murder in death of 15-year-old By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 13, 2023 GALVESTONThe Galveston Police Department arrested a Texas City resident in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy March 26.Darius Jeriod Geters, 19, was charged Thursday with murder in the death of Denim Cooper, Sgt. Stacey Papillion, department spokeswoman, said.Geters was arrested at a residence in the 200 Block of South Rose Street in Texas City, Papillion said.Cooper died of a single gunshot wound to the head, John "D.J." Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, said.The shooting happened at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue M 1/2 before 1:45 a.m. March 26, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.Denim was pronounced dead at the scene, Gaspard said.The Galveston Police Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, investigated the shooting, Papillion said.Geters was held in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, Papillion said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 