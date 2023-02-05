LA MARQUE
Carlos Heriberto Lara-Balcazar, held in connection to the death of Maria Rios, who was found slain last week, was charged with murder Saturday, according to police records.
It's the second charge against Lara-Balcazar in the case. Police detectives Thursday had secured evidence-tampering charges against Lara-Balcazar, 34, in connection to the death of Rios, 57, authorities said.
As of Sunday, Lara-Balcazar was charged with tampering with physical evidence and murder with bonds totalling $290,000 and was also detained on an immigration hold, according to Galveston County Jail records.
A property manager called La Marque Police Department about 5 p.m. Tuesday after finding Rios dead in a house under construction, authorities said.
She was contracted as a cleaner for the home in neighborhood that’s part of KB Home Sunset Grove, which is just east of Delany Road, police said.
Rios is believed to have been the victim of an assault, police have said.
Evidence found in a dumpster in the 3000 block of Golfcrest Boulevard in Houston led investigators to identify Lara-Balcazar as a suspect in the case, Lt. Forest Gandy with the La Marque Police Department Investigative Services Division said last week.
The U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force executed an arrest warrant for Lara-Balcazar at 2505 Broadway in Houston, Gandy said.
Lara-Balcazar was treated for injuries sustained during the arrest and then taken to the county jail for processing, Gandy said.
Investigators suspect Lara-Balcazar knew Rios and that her death wasn’t an act of random violence, Gandy said.
Police have not revealed how the two might have known each other.
José Mendiola
