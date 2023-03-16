GALVESTON
Law officers on Wednesday arrested a 62-year-old Galveston resident in connection to an explosion reported Feb. 5, officials said.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 2:27 pm
Law officers on Wednesday arrested a 62-year-old Galveston resident in connection to an explosion reported Feb. 5, officials said.
The Galveston Fire Department received multiple calls just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 about an explosion outside an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Seawall Boulevard.
At the time, fire officials were perplexed about what had caused the explosion, Chief Charles Olsen said at the time.
Olsen said he’d never experienced anything like the phantom blast.
Fire officials launched an investigation, identify two suspects and obtained arrest and search warrants, Fire Marshal Chris Harrison said Thursday morning.
The investigation led to the arrest of John Lawrence Hubbard, 62, of Galveston, Harrison said.
“We determined the cause of the explosion was a homemade explosive device,” Harrison said.
Hubbard was arrested in La Marque with the assistance of multiple agencies including the Galveston Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, Bay Area regional bomb squad from League City Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the ATF, Harrison said.
Hubbard’s home was searched and evidence was found to support charges, Harrison said.
Harrison could not disclose the evidence, citing an ongoing investigation, he said.
There is another suspect in the case as well, Harrison said.
“There is no danger to the public,” Harrison said.
Hubbard lives about a block from the reported explosion, according to Galveston Central Appraisal District records.
Hubbard was charged with arson damaging a building and having explosive weapons, and was being held with a $80,000 bond, according to Galveston County Jail records.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
